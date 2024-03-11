A new doctor is accepting patients in Milk River. Dr. Theresa Akewe is a new family physician working out of the Milk River Medical Clinic and supporting the Milk River Health Centre emergency department.

She joins Dr. Pieter Meyer in serving the community and surrounding area.

“We would like to thank Dr. Akewe for choosing Milk River,” says Scott MacCumber, chairperson of the Milk River Health Professionals Attraction and Retention Committee. “We look forward to showing her all that southern Alberta has to offer. Her experience will be invaluable in helping ensure people throughout the region get timely access to the services they need.”

Dr. Akewe is a graduate of the University of Benin Medical School in Benin City, Nigeria. She has practised medicine in urban and suburban areas and cared for people from all walks of live, according to Alberta Health Services.

“I’m eager to become an integral part of the community, collaborating with local healthcare partners to address the unique healthcare needs of the area,” she says.

AHS says it continues to recruit for physicians across the south zone to meet community needs.