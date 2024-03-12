High school students will compete in a building challenge at the Southern Alberta Home, Garden and Leisure Show. BILD Lethbridge‘s second Who BILDs it Best competition will be on March 14 and 15 and will see students with various carpentry skills build a project in a live action event during home and garden show.

Students will have 50 minutes to build using provided materials and hand tools.

“Our goal is to have some fun and expose youth to some of the amazing career paths in skilled trades. It’s important for this generation to understand, a journeypersons’ certificate is every bit as valuable as a university degree,” says Saroeun Keuth-Ray, Regional Manager at CAREERS. “Even if skilled trades aren’t for them, knowing how to fix or build something, those are just great life skills to have.”

The competition is a partnership between BILD Lethbridge Region, CAREERS and the Southern Alberta Collegiate Institute at Lethbridge College.

There are 12 competitors from eight different schools, with a range of experience in carpentry.

The competition takes place in Hall A from 1:30- 3:00 p.m. each day.