Three people are facing charges after a man was attacked and robbed inside his home in Lethbridge. Police responded to the home invasion and robbery on the morning of March 9.

“The male had previously conversed with a female online and an agreement was made for her to meet with him at his home. Upon answering the door, the female was accompanied by two masked males who forced their way inside,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge police Service. “One of the male subjects was armed with a firearm and the other a knife. The subjects stole property from the victim, including his wallet and cell phone.”

Police say the 67-year-old victim was hit in the face with the firearm and cut with the knife before the people left the area in an SUV. His bank cards were used at a local convenience store by a man and video surveillance helped police identify him.

“On March 11, the female was located by police and arrested. A day later on March 12, the two male subjects were located and arrested. One of the males was found in possession of property belonging to the victim as well as a black BB handgun” police say.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home and vehicle along the 1000 block of 27 A Street North on March 12, where they found clothing worn by the suspects and property belonging to the victim. A woman was arrested from the home for matters unrelated to the robbery and assault.

Amber Louise Dunn, 31, of Lethbridge, faces charges of break and enter to commit robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. Dunn was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in court today.

Donovan James Holmberg, 38, of Lethbridge, faces charges of break and enter commit robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, disguised with intent, two counts of using stolen credit cards and possess firearm when prohibited. Holmberg was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court March 15.

Cole Randall Martin, 35, of Lethbridge, faces charges of break and enter commit robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and disguised with intent. Martin was released from custody following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing and is scheduled to appear in court April 12.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are anticipated.