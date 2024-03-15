The City of Lethbridge is letting residents know their water may have a different flavour or smell over the next few weeks, but it is safe to drink.

“Residents may notice an off-smelling odour or taste coming from their residential water outlets for the next few weeks,” reads a news release from the city. “The City’s water treatment plant has recently had to increase chlorine dosages to ensure proper treatment due to the spring run-off. Water is safe for consumption while this treatment is occurring and can be used as normal.”

The city says the water will return to normal in the coming weeks.