Blood Tribe Police are looking for a man who’s gone missing during this cold snap.

36 year old Tyson Shade was seen around 6:00 am Tuesday (Jan. 14) when he left a home near Levern along Highway 505 on the reserve.

Police say Shade was not dressed for the extreme cold and was wearing a t-shirt, pajama pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Tyson Shade is asked to call Blood Tribe Police right away at 403-737-3800.