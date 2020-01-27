City Council and local school divisions coming to terms on a new school bus transition agreement.

In November, Council voted to end the contract with Lethbridge School Division and the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division to provide student transportation in the city.

It was a recommendation from phase one of the City-wide operational review.

At its regular meeting Monday, Council unanimously agreed to a one-year contract with the school districts to better facilitate transition of ownership.

It’s something Lethbridge School Division Board Chair Clark Bosch says is welcome news, adding what’s most important is busing will be able to be done in the best way possible and all avenues can be explored.

Board Chair of the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division, Judy Lane, says the districts will now have until the end of July 2021 to find a new busing model.

She says it’s not what districts wanted in the big picture, but it was kind of the City to grant an extension.

Mayor Chris Spearman says he believes this is a desirable compromise and one that allows both the City and the school divisions to continue to provide safe and reliable student transportation.

The current contract is set to expire on July 31, meaning the new agreement will begin on Aug. 1and end on July 31 next year.