Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with truck in north Lethbridge
LPS Logo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
Lethbridge Police are investigating a collision involving a cyclist and a truck at a north side intersection Friday afternoon.
It happened just after 5pm at 3rd avenue north and Stafford Drive north.
Police say the cyclist was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge then transferred to a Calgary hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.