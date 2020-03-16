Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates Albertans on COVID-19 March 16. Now one confirmed case in South Zone. Photo credit Government of Alberta YouTube channel.

The South Zone has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says there have been 18 new cases of novel coronavirus in the province in the past 24 hours.

One of those is in southern Alberta.

There are now 74 cases province-wide and cases in all of Alberta’s five health zones.