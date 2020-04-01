Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says we won’t know what the peak of COVID-19 cases will be in the country until after we reach it.

Dr. Theresa Tam says there’s a lag in the information compiled for the epidemiological curve.

She emphasized Wednesday (Apr. 1) how crucial this week is in planking the curve, adding she will be looking closely at the west where the virus broke out earlier.

Dr. Tam says she is heartened by stories of people staying connected while maintaining physical distancing.