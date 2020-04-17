The Lethbridge Fire Department is providing video birthday wishes to those of our younger residents stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City says given physical distancing regulations in place, birthdays are looking a lot different these days.

Lethbridge has an integrated Fire and EMS service and cannot provide fire truck birthday “drive-bys” like in other communities. This means local firefighters are also paramedics and given the health crisis we are facing, they unfortunately don’t have the capacity to arrange birthday drive-bys.

So the local fire service has come up with video birthday wishes instead.

The City’s very own Despicable Me “Gru” impersonator, Captain Paul Wasylewich, and a crew of his closest firefighting friends, will send a special video via email to the lucky birthday child.

Parents and Guardians that have children 10 and under can fill out an online form: Lethbridge Fire Birthday Wish to request a special electronic birthday message.

 