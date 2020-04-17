The City’s very own Despicable Me “Gru” impersonator, Captain Paul Wasylewich. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge.

The Lethbridge Fire Department is providing video birthday wishes to those of our younger residents stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City says given physical distancing regulations in place, birthdays are looking a lot different these days.

Lethbridge has an integrated Fire and EMS service and cannot provide fire truck birthday “drive-bys” like in other communities. This means local firefighters are also paramedics and given the health crisis we are facing, they unfortunately don’t have the capacity to arrange birthday drive-bys.

So the local fire service has come up with video birthday wishes instead.

The City’s very own Despicable Me “Gru” impersonator, Captain Paul Wasylewich, and a crew of his closest firefighting friends, will send a special video via email to the lucky birthday child.

Parents and Guardians that have children 10 and under can fill out an online form: Lethbridge Fire Birthday Wish to request a special electronic birthday message.