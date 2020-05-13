Premier Jason Kenney speaking at a recent provincial update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.

STAGE 1 of the province’s Relaunch Strategy is going ahead Thursday (May 14) though two southern Alberta communities will re-open at a slower pace.

Right now, three-quarters of Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are in Calgary and Brooks.

In those two communities, the STAGE 1 relaunch will be phased-in at a more gradual approach over the next two weeks.

Premier Jason Kenney says for the rest of the province, Thursday marks the re-opening of daycares, hairstyling and barber shops, some retail businesses like clothing, furniture, and book stores as well as cafes, restaurants, pubs, and bars at 50% capacity.

Active COVID-19 cases in Alberta peaked on April 30th and have been declining ever since with upwards of 78% of cases now considered recovered.

Kenney also says places of worship may reopen their doors, including for funerals under strict guidelines. He says our fight against COVID-19 in Alberta is going in the right direction.

“However tempting it is for Albertans in low-risk groups to relax your guard, please don’t,” says Kenney. “Everyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who’ve had contact with infected people or who have returned from international travel will still be required to self-isolate. It comes down to, at the end of the day, relying on common sense.”

New Cases as of May 13

As of Wednesday’s updated data, Alberta recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 for a provincial total of 6,407.

There are two more deaths reported over the past 24 hours bringing the provincial death toll from the virus to 120.

Only 8 new cases in AHS South Zone reported since Tuesday for a total in this health region of 1,170. All the new cases are in Brooks. That city now has 1,068 total cases which accounts for 91% of all COVID-19 cases in South Zone.

Lethbridge remains with 19 total cases, unchanged from Tuesday. There is however, one more recovered case:

West Lethbridge: 7 cases (7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 10 cases: (4 active, 6 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 2 cases (2 active)

To date, close to 195,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted around the province.