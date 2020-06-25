A 25 year old Vulcan man is facing more than two-dozen charges relating to more than one police pursuit earlier this week.

On Sunday, at about 8:15am, Claresholm RCMP were checking a suspected stolen truck and found the driver asleep inside.

As the officer approached the pick-up, the driver awoke and slammed into two police cruisers, disabling one of them.

The other cruiser pursued the stolen vehicle until it was unsafe to do so.

Two days later, on Tuesday, the same vehicle was spotted by Nanton RCMP and again, when approached, the driver took off, colliding with the police cruiser.

A pursuit began with the suspect truck and RCMP cruiser traveling into the rural area east of Nanton.

RCMP say a rural resident noticed the pursuit passing his house more than once and decided to pull his own vehicle across the road and abandon it, in an effort to slow or stop the chase.

The suspect slammed into the parked vehicle, ending the pursuit.

Hudson Soll is facing 31 charges in relation to the incident.

Mounties are reminding residents that situations like these can be dangerous, volatile and unpredictable and are encouraging the public to avoid engaging in these events, for their own safety.