LETHBRIDGE, AB – A number of areas across western Canada, including mountain regions in Alberta, are under a newly-issued public avalanche warning.

The Alberta government says the current snowpack in several areas includes a weak layer below the snow surface.

Recent storms in western Canada have added sufficient snow above this layer and brought the snowpack to a tipping point where large avalanches can be easily triggered by people on snowshoes, skis or snowmobile.

Backcountry users and anyone recreating in avalanche terrain, including those going outside ski area boundaries, are advised to exercise caution and stick to low-angle or densely forested slopes.

Check avalanche.ca for current avalanche information before travelling in the backcountry.

Avalanche Canada says the public warning includes several national parks: