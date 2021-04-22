LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Community Well-being Task Force will be tapped to try and achieve social change across the City of Lethbridge.

The 2020 Resident Satisfaction Survey pointed out that drugs and social issues still rank as the biggest concern for residents, something that City Council wants to take action on.

The task force will bring together community leaders and key stakeholders to create a governance model with a shared vision, common objectives and efficient use of resources.

“In a year where we were facing a global pandemic, Lethbridge residents ranked social issues ahead of COVID-19 as they biggest concern for our city,” says Ryan Parker, City Councillor and Chair of the Community Safety Standing Policy Committee. “That speaks volumes to me and has sent a very strong message to my colleagues on City Council that this matters and we need to try something different.”

As this task force is being developed over the next while, the City will also establish two short-term working groups to address the most immediate needs.

One of those working groups will ensure that social services are integrated into the community in the best way possible for both providers and clients while the second will focus specifically on public safety.

Approved by City Council in 2019, the Community Well-being and Safety Strategy is a five-year strategic plan that identifies community priorities to inform and improve well-being and safety in Lethbridge.

The Community Well-being and Safety Task Force is part of Phase 2 of Lethbridge’s Community Well-being and Safety Strategy