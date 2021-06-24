LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some brightly wrapped electrical boxes have likely caught your eye in Galt Gardens as of late.

It’s a pilot project between the Public Art Committee, Allied Arts Council, and the City of Lethbridge.

A call for local artists was sent out just prior to COVID health restrictions this year, which created some roadblocks and extended the length of the project, but those hurdles have now been cleared.

The selected artists: Aaron Hagan, Leila Armstrong, Hali Heavy Shield, G. Wayne Dwornik, Franziska Legg and Rudy Black Plume approached the project brief from a variety of view points and artistic styles. The artists worked with a technical advisor to create the digital files, that were then printed and installed by Warwick Printing Co.

While the vinyl wrapping is interesting to look at , it also extends the life of the metal boxes by acting as a barrier to the elements.

Officials say public artworks like this have also shown to be a deterrent to unwanted graffiti.

The Allied Arts Council says it hopes the project expands throughout the city.