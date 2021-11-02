Thursday, November 4, 2021
Three Lethbridge Police officers admit to misconduct, two others intend to resign over 2018 incident

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Three members of the Lethbridge Police Service pleaded guilty to misconduct charges during a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

The charges stem from an incident back in 2018 when a private chat group was created and texts and memes were distributed to LPS officers within the group.

The content, in an agreed statement of facts, were said to be “profane, abusive and insulting” and targeted the LPS Executive, other officers and society in general.

An internal complaint led to an investigation by an outside agency, the findings of which were received by the LPS in late December 2020.

A decision on sanctions hasn’t yet been made but more on that front is expected in mid-December.

Two other officers, charged alongside the three who pleaded guilty Tuesday, say they intend to resign which would result in a loss of jurisdiction.

Their matters have been adjourned to early February to allow time for that process to be completed.

LPS say they will not be offering further comment at this time in order to maintain the integrity of the ongoing process.

