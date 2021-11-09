John Barlow only southern Alberta MP to make Conservatives Shadow Cabinet

OTTAWA, ON – Only one southern Alberta Member of Parliament has made the federal Conservative’s shadow cabinet.

Leader Erin O’Toole made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Longtime Foothills MP John Barlow is the Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Agri-Food, and Food Security.

Lethbridge’s Rachael Harder did not make the list, neither did MP’s Glen Motz or Martin Shields.

The Conservatives says this shadow cabinet will be tasked with “holding the radical Liberal-NDP coalition to account.”

O’Toole maintains this new federal government will be a disaster for the Canadian economy, raising taxes on the middle class and putting jobs at risk.

You can read the full list of those Conservative MP’s in the Shadow Cabinet here.