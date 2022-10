The unemployment rate in the region that includes Lethbridge and Medicine Hat was the lowest across Alberta in September. According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in southern Alberta was 3.3 per cent, down from 3.9 per cent in August.

The next closest region is Red Deer at 4.4 per cent, followed by Edmonton at 5.3 per cent. Overall, Alberta’s unemployment rate ticked up in September ticked up to 5.5 per cent from 5.4 per cent in August.