Lethbridge police had a section of 13 St. S blocked off near the intersection of 10 Ave S on Tuesday (Jan 3) to investigate a report of an explosive device inside a truck.

The moving company that owns the truck received a call saying the explosive was going to be remotely detonated and police responded around 12:00 p.m. Police say no explosives were found during a search of the vehicle and one man is in custody in relation to the incident. He was arrested without incident at a home in the 1600 block of Scenic Drive South.

Police had residents in the area evacuate and shelter in place during the search and have since said the public can resume using the area as normal. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.