Piikani Nation has created a custom mobile app to help communicate with members both in the nation and living away.

“Forty per cent of our members live off-reserve, spread all across Canada,” said Chief Stanley Grier. “We need to be able to connect with them for important events like per capita distributions and ensure everyone is receiving their benefits and entitlements.”

Piikani Tsi Nii Ka Sin will use the app to distribute information to band members including news, event information, resources, documents, and fillable forms. It can also be used for emergency alerts and time-sensitive updates with push notifications.

“Building success for our community through education and partnerships on a foundation of Piikani values and culture is our vision — keeping our members informed is a vital part of fulfilling those goals,” said communications manager Mariah Grier.

The app can be downloaded for both Apple and Android devices.






