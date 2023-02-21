One person is facing charges after Blood Tribe police seized drugs and weapons from a home in Standoff. The Blood Tribe Police Service, with assistance from RCMP, executed a search warrant on the home on Feb. 20 and one man and a woman were taken into custody.

During the search, officers found 22 grams of suspected fentanyl with an approximate street value of $4,500. Police say it was individually packaged and ready for sale and they also found $1,340 in cash.

There were also two firearms seized, along with six replica firearms, a hunting bow, ammunition and 35 edged weapons.

Andy Troy Spear Chief, 35, of Standoff, faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession of property/currency obtained by crime, and various weapon-related offences. Spear Chief was also arrested on multiple warrants for serious offences out of Blood Tribe Police Service and Cardston RCMP.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on Feb. 22. The woman who was taken into custody at the house was released without charges.