The University of Lethbridge’s Students Union is calling on the province to take the steps needed to increase resources on post-secondary campuses to prevent sexual and gender-based bias violence.

Members of the ULSU put out a joint statement Thursday, calling the findings of the Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Alberta Post-Secondary report a ‘look into the stark reality’ of what post-secondary students face.

“We at the ULSU are deeply concerned about what this report is telling us in regards to safety on campuses.”

The organization is calling on the provincial government to increase the funding for U of L to increase the staffing in the Gender-Based Violence Prevention Office and add an on-campus sexual assault centre.

- Advertisement -

“Additionally, we are calling on the Ministry of Advanced Education to develop a working group, with student representatives present at the table, to review the current policy and develop new policy recommendations informed by the findings of the Sexual and Gender Based Violence in Alberta Poste-Secondary Education report.”

According to the ULSU, post-secondary institutions across Alberta are in crisis for students experiencing this type of violence. According to the report, nearly 13,000 people shared their experiences at publicly funded post-secondary institutions in Alberta, half the people questioned for the survey.