The Town of Taber is offering to take a chip or two off the ol’ block as part of its annual Fall Tree Chipping Program.

Once residents have had their fair share of jumping into piles of leaves, they’re encouraged to gather the leaves, either in a container, compostable or paper bags, and add them to their collection area.

Leaves, and tree branches can be left out for collection, which will take place over the month of October depending on what area of town residents are located.

Area #1 can start leaving branches and leaves out until October 8, with the collection date of October 9, Area #2 can start leaving branches and leaves out from October 9 until 15 with a collection date of October 16 and Area #3 can start October 16 to 22, with the collection day on October 30.

This will be only for tree branches and leaves, anything else in the alley will not be picked up and may be subject to a fine.

More information on the Town of Taber waste collection can be found on the town’s website.