More than $13,000 from the second annual Lethbridge and District Exhibition 50/50 lottery will go towards supporting local YWCA programs. The lottery launched in 2022 and, according to the Exhibition, this year saw more than double the charitable proceeds.

“YWCA Lethbridge and District was so pleased to be able to partner with Lethbridge and District Exhibition to be the charitable recipient from this year’s 50/50 Lottery,” says Jill Young, YWCA Lethbridge and District CEO. “It was amazing to see the community support for our organization, from volunteering or purchasing tickets.”

Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO Mike Warkentin says choosing the YWCA as a partner gave the 50/50 a boost this year.

“Their volunteers worked tirelessly throughout Whoop-Up Days to increase the pot and its impact on the community. We’re thankful to everyone who bought a ticket for supporting such a great cause and we’re thrilled to present the YWCA with these proceeds to support the great work they do,” he says.