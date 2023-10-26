The Lethbridge Police Service will be holding its first Community Peace Officer (CPO) information session on Monday, Oct. 30.

Anyone who is interested in a career as a CPO are encouraged to attend the session and learn more about the role and the process for becoming a CPO.

Sergeant Chad Jackson says the event will answer some of the more formal questions likely to pop up, including the minimum requirements, and what the overall application process is like.

The Community Peace Officer Induction Program is Lac La Biche is a 12-week course that must be attended and successfully completed to get appointed as a Peace Officer from the province.

After the 12-week course, there will also be in-house training as well as field training, according to Jackson.

The CPO information session is being run by Lethbridge Police Recruiting and starts at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.