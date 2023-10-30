Two people have reportedly been injured after a westside house fire on Saturday.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fire on Mt. Burke Boulevard west around 9 p.m. Saturday night. Crews from three stations responded and when they arrived found two occupants with injuries sustained from trying to extinguish a kitchen fire.

The two were taken to Chinook Regional Hospital for assessment for burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished, and crews were able to ventilate secure the home from a further fire extension.

A damage estimate is currently not available, and the cause of the fire has been deemed to be cooking related.