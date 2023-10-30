Ghouls, goblins, and more will soon be out and Alberta RCMP are reminding residents to not drive recklessly this Halloween.

Officers released some safety tips so that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

“Every year on Halloween, we can expect to see an increase in foot traffic,” says Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “It’s important that everyone, drivers and pedestrians, are taking the proper precautions to ensure that we all have a safe and happy Halloween.”

Tips include not driving impaired, if someone is planning to consume alcohol or drugs, do not get behind the wheel, either have a safe place to stay or have a designated driver. Be extra cautious and aware of children who are on sidewalks and streets trick-or-treating. And keep eyes on the road, if wearing a costume while driving, make sure that masks, or anything that could impact eyesight, are removed.

The Lethbridge Police Service has also released their safety tips leading up to Halloween.