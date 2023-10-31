A Pincher Creek resident has been charged for alleged drug trafficking.

The RCMP says the investigation into suspected trafficking began back in August, and on October 18th, authorities executed a search warrant at a motel and travel trailer in the area. Police say the search turned up unknown quantities of what is believed to be meth, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone.

As a result, a 38-year-old Pincher Creek has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the use in production or trafficking in a substance, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of proceeds of crime.