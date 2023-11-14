Lethbridge Police are continuing to investigate an alleged break-in of a northside home, where the suspect assaulted an elderly woman and stole a box of ashes from her nightstand.

According to LPS, officers responded to a report of a house break-in in the 2000 block area of 20th Street North just before midnight on Monday, November 13th.

According a statement from LPS “An 82-year-old woman reported she woke up after hearing someone inside her home and was confronted by an unknown male in her bedroom. The woman attempted to call police immediately, but the male subject knocked the phone out of her hand.”

According to police the woman is said to have kicked the man several times before he ran, taking a box of ashes. Officials say multiple officers and a K9 attempted to track the suspect down but were unsuccessful.

- Advertisement -

The man is described as having an average build, approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, and had a flashlight.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area and may have seen the man is asked to contact LPS or Crime Stoppers.