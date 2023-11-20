The first contract for the twinning of the Crowsnest Highway from border to border has been awarded. The section of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett will be twinned in the first phase of the project, using $179.7 million in provincial funding. The contract was awarded to Ledcor Highways for the 46 km stretch.

“I am excited to see this important project get underway. Twinning this stretch of Highway 3 is critical to supporting jobs, growth and the agri-food processing corridor in the region. This project has been a priority of mine and I want to thank minister Dreeshen for his commitment to twinning this vital east-west link,” said Grant Hunter, MLA for Taber-Warner

Pre-construction work is already underway and the province says it is anticipated to be completed this year. Construction is to start in spring 2024, with completion anticipated for 2025.

The highway twinning will be done in eight phases.

Phase two is 10 kilometres at the Highway 3X/Coleman Bypass. Phase three is 15 kilometres east of Seven Persons to Medicine Hat. Phase four is 47 kilometres from Blairmore to east of Highway 6 at Pincher Creek. Phase five is 28 kilometres east of Bow Island to east of Seven Persons. Phase six is 23 kilometres east of Burdett to east of Bow Island. Phase seven is 38 kilometres from Pincher Creek to west of Fort Macleod. The final phase is eight kilometres at the Alberta/B.C. border to Highway 3X.

“Highway 3 is a key economic corridor in southern Alberta between Saskatchewan and British Columbia, south of the Trans-Canada Highway. It is critical infrastructure for Alberta’s growing agri-business industry and will enhance tourism and improve safety in the region as well,” said Devin Dreeshen, minister of transportation and economic corridors.