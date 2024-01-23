Rescue Fest, the approval of the new dog run, and the introduction of body armour for Enforcement Officers are among the highlights Lethbridge Community Animal Services is sharing from 2023.

According to the municipal department, July’s inaugural Rescue Fest at the shelter is expected to become an annual event after last year’s success. Director of Services and Enforcement Skylar Plourde, the event addressed issues including surrendered animals and low adoption rates, with local rescue organizations taking part and sharing the work they do.

“Sometimes it can be hard for organizations when they don’t have money for traditional advertising. They rely on social media, but the only people seeing their information are the people already following them.” Plourde says, adding the 2024 version of the event is expected to be held in late May or early June.

2023 also saw the implementation of safety measures for Enforcement Officers with body armour being implemented. Plourde says while the Lethbridge organization has not dealt with a ‘use of force’ incident the armour is a way officers can be prepared for worst-case scenarios.

“Our enforcement officers are dealing with a lot of the same clientele that police are dealing with on a day-to-day basis, but we don’t necessarily know the background of these people when we first engage with them.”

Additionally, the funding approval for a 400-square-metre fenced dog run by Lethbridge City Council is another positive to come out of 2023. The fenced area will provide a space for dogs to exercise, along with “mental stimulation” for those pups who have been in the shelter for a long period; the installation of the fence is anticipated to be completed by the spring of 2024.