The city is looking for residents’ thoughts on water conservation.

A survey is open online until Feb. 7 to collect feedback on current conservation efforts and ways to improve the in the future.

“We know water conservation efforts vary depending on the unique factors and needs of each household or business,” says manager of engineering and environment, Mark Svenson. “This survey will help us better understand the community’s practices and priorities when it comes to overall water conservation.”

Anybody who wants to have their say in the survey can expect to find questions about current practices and fixtures, such as reducing shower times or using high efficiency appliances. The survey will gauge interest in rebates for low flow fixtures and landscaping focused on water efficiency.

Feedback will help to inform the city’s water conservation plan, which will be presented at the April 4 assets and infrastructure committee meeting.

“We know water scarcity is top-of-mind for many community members in 2024. We are committed to keeping the public informed throughout this process, including how public input informs the content of the Water Conservation Plan,” says Svenson.

The survey can be found on the city’s website.