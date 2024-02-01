A small group gathered in Galt Gardens Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil remembering community members lost to the drug crisis.

Organizers Martin and Teddi Iron Shirt have been planning these types of gatherings since 2020, with the idea being to raise awareness about the increase in drug-related overdoses being seen not just in the Lethbridge community but across the province and country. They add these sorts of gatherings to create a space where people can learn about the different services available, whether it be for the person struggling with drug addiction or those they care about around them.

“[These events] also bring awareness to the fact these individuals are humans first, they come from families. They are someone’s mother, sister, brother, daughter, son, and no one is immune to this drug crisis,” Martin says. “It is something that we as community members need to stand behind and start battling on the ground together, we feel that these types of events need to happen more often so that there is more awareness.”

The Wednesday, January 31st vigil was for those of every walk of life to come and remember those they have lost or those who they love who are battling addiction.

“This candlelight vigil is an opportunity to go and pray for them because usually in our native way, we have vigils when a person passes away and what we call it is calling back your spirit so that your spirit can go home.”