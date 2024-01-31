Lethbridge police are looking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since Jan. 26.

Tayler Crowchief did not return after going out with friends and police say there is concern for her wellbeing. She was reported missing on Jan. 29.

Crowchief is about 5’7” tall with bleached blonde hair. She was last seen wearing overall-style jeans ripped at the knee, a blue hoodie and white Nike shoes.

Police add she is known to frequent the downtown core.

Anyone who has seen Crowchief or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 24001729.