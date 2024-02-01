The overall vacancy rate for Lethbridge’s primary rental market stayed stagnant, while rent saw a roughly $200 year-over-year uptick.

According to the latest report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation as of October 2023, Lethbridge had an overall vacancy rate of 2.1 per cent, which is the same as the same month in 2022. Across the city, there was a 2.4 per cent vacancy rate for two-bedroom apartments and a 2.1 per cent vacancy rate for one-bedroom apartments.

As of October, the average rent in the city was $1,224 up from the $1,097 reported in the same month in 2022.

According to the CMHC across the country, the primary rental market was 1.5 per cent, a reportedly new market low.