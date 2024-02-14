Two men are facing charges in connection to a commercial break and enter. Police responded to the 3000 block of 30 St. N on Feb. 13, where officers found tools had been taken.

“Following further investigation by patrol officers and members of the Property Crimes Unit, video surveillance of a suspicious vehicle and two subjects was obtained. Later in the day the subject vehicle was located along with the two males. Both were arrested without incident and the stolen tools were recovered,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

Leon Steven Cugnet, 50, and Darren Scott Trimble, 53, both of Lethbridge, face charges of shop-breaking and committing theft. Cugnet was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court March 26.

“Through additional investigation, Trimble was charged with numerous other offences in relation to other break and enters throughout the city dating back to early January,” police say. “Trimble is further charged with three counts of mischief to property, trafficking in stolen property, two counts of break and enter, housebreaking and commit mischief.”

Trimble is currently in custody and awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.