This year’s annual campaign known as Green Shirt Day is kicking off with a goal to inspire 100,000 people to register to become organ donors.

Green Shirt Day was created to honour and recognize the victims and families of the fatal 2018 Humbolt Broncos bus crash. Among the victims was Logan Boulet, whose decision to register as an organ donor saved lives.

“Logan’s legacy is stronger than ever as we remember his knowing grin, massive heart, and giving nature,” says Toby Boulet, Logan’s father. “We also remember the other members of the Bronco family who passed as well as those who survived. And, we take time to think of the many deceased donor families with whom we feel a kinship of wanting to hold our loved one again and the acceptance that lives were saved by the simple, yet complex decision of becoming an organ donor.”

The green shirts this year were designed by Dr. Hali Heavy Shield. It features a star that symbolizes kindness, humility, honesty, respect, healing, forgiveness, wisdom and love, as well as the Bronco’s team colours.

“I’ve chosen the star, inspired by the star blanket gifted to the Boulet family by the Waywayseecappo First Nation in Manitoba. For Blackfoot people, star blankets represent comfort, healing and generosity, reflecting the impact of Logan’s story on the global community,” says Heavy Shield.

Green Shirt Day is on April 7.