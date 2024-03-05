A new program will help remove barriers for Alberta families and make kids’ sports and recreational activities more accessible and affordable. If Budget 2024 is passed, Alberta’s government would provide $8 million to the Every Kid Can Play program.

“An important part of growing up, sport teaches teamwork, builds confidence and promotes healthy lifestyles that can last well into adulthood,” says Joseph Schow, minister of Tourism and Sport.

Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf says it’s incredibly important for children to access opportunities that will build life-long memories and healthy habits.

Through the Every Kid Can Play program, eligible families can apply to KidSport Alberta for support to offset their kids’ registration in sports and recreational activities. Last year, the program invested $8 million to change the lives of more than 8,500 children and youth, while supporting up to 50 child and youth-focused community-level programs throughout Alberta.

KidSport Alberta provides grants to help cover registration costs, so all kids aged 18 and under can play a season of sport. Together, with a network of nearly 40 local chapters, barriers can be removed, so all kids can play.