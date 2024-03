A Pincher Creek man is facing charges after RCMP received complaints of animal cruelty.

Police began the investigation on March 2 and have laid charges against 34-year-old Jesse Boyd Smith.

He is facing charges of willfully killing, maiming, wounding or injuring an animal, as well as willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal.

Police say he was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7 in Pincher Creek.