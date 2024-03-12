A beneficial community program is being offered in Picture Butte, thanks to Family and Community Support Services’ Clothing and Toy Fest Mar. 23.

Individuals and families can “shop” for clothes and toys at no charge. All items at this event are generously donated by community members.

“We are very excited about it and think it’s a great program. There’s a lot of different components to it that makes it so beneficial,” says Susy Hiebert, early childhood development coach and Low-German Mennonite family liaison worker. “We collect donations from the community of gently-used items they no longer use or need.”

Hiebert says the reason the event is also beneficial is it helps low-income families.

“If needed, they can come get something without having to pay for anything. It also helps with reducing, reusing and recycling, so things don’t end up in landfills. People can reuse the items and it also provides an opportunity for community members to volunteer. We have youth that come and help us set everything up, organize everything and run things the day of. There’s a three-fold benefit.”

According to Hiebert, the event is not just for low-income families. “Anybody can come and take things, so it also helps them get new things without having to go purchase new things.”

FCSS runs similar events in other areas in Lethbridge County if no other organizations are running one. A Clothing and Toy Fest was held in Nobleford last month.

“I know there’s some schools that run similar events in Coalhurst and Barons also runs a similar event,” adds Hiebert.

Donation drop-offs can be made at the Picture Butte and Nobleford FCSS offices. Donations will be accepted until Mar. 21. The event is being held at the Picture Butte Community/Senior Centre from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.