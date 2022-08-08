- Advertisement -

The City of Lethbridge remains under a Level 1 heat advisory, as soaring temperatures continue to be forecast for the region for the foreseeable future. Officials say Alberta Health that Environment and Climate Change Canada also say that smoke is forecasted to be in the area, rated at a level 3 on the Air Quality Health Index which is considered low risk at this time.

Residents are being asked to keep an eye on family, friends and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the heat, as extended heat waves cause an increase in heat-related illness, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Those in the region are also being encouraged to be mindful of the use of electric appliances and keep air-conditioning units at a moderate temperature to help prevent overloading the power grid.

A heat warning is issued in Alberta when two or more consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius or warmer and nighttime temperatures are expected to be 16 degrees Celsius or warmer.