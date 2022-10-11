Parents across Lethbridge who are looking to hand out a little more than candy this Halloween can do so as the city has brought back its swim and skate coupon book.

The partnership between the City of Lethbridge and Recreation Excellence will set you back $5.00 and contain 10 passes, five free swimming passes and five free skating passes to any Recreation Excellence program operated in a municipal arena.

The pools include, Nicholas Sheran, Stan Siwik and Fritz Sick and the arenas include the ATB Centre, and Civic Ice Centre, Henderson, Logan Boulet and Labour Club. You can buy coupon booklets, while supplies, last, from a Recreation Excellence pool facility during normal operating hours.