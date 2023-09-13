A former employee at the MD of Taber has allegedly misappropriated funds for their own use.

According to a release from Taber Police Service, in February 2023 an investigation was conducted after the MD of Taber Chief Administrative Officer reported that a former employee who worked in the tax sector had taken funds.

After an investigation, police determined that the former employee had allegedly stolen approximately $30,000 over a two-year period.

In a release, the CAO of the MD of Taber, Arlos Crofts says that the allegations have weighed on the District.

“These allegations have weighed heavily on us, as we are committed to maintaining public confidence. Upon the emergence of these concerns in January 2023, the municipal Senior Administration took prompt action. This includes conducting a thorough internal investigation, and briefing Council once we were apprised of the situation. Subsequently, Council took immediate steps and transferred the investigation to local law enforcement for further examination. We have fully cooperated with the Taber Police Service throughout this process and will continue to do so through to resolution. The outcomes of the law enforcement inquiry are matters for the police service and justice system. We will respect the process and abstain from making any further comments on the matter at this time.”

Reeve Merrill Harris issued a statement thanking the Taber Police Service as well as admins.

“The allegations of potential misuse of municipal funds have weighed heavily on each member of Council. When we learned of this incident, we were shocked, dismayed, and disappointed. We want to thank our Municipal Administration and the Taber Police Service for dealing with this incident in a prompt and professional manner. We appreciate the open working relationship between the Taber Police Service, Administration and Council.”

Jill Speer, a 45-year-old from Taber, has been charged with theft over $5,000 and Fraud over $5,000. Speer is scheduled to appear in Taber Court of Justice on September 19.