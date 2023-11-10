The water coming from taps in Lethbridge has been crowned the best tasting water in the west for the second year in a row.

When the city won last year, Doug Kaupp, general manager water and wastewaster, said the secret to best tasting water was from the team operating the treatment place, ensuring that they’re putting out the best quality water for the city and residents.

Per year, around 32,000 tests are conducted on Lethbridge’s treated water, which helps to ensure the quality is properly maintained and primed for consumption.

This year’s American Water Works Association (AWWA) Western Canadian Conference took place Sept. 25 to 28 in Saskatoon. Next year’s AWWA Western Conference will be Sept. 17 to 20 in Winnipeg.

The city previously won last year, and back in 2016.