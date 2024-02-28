Alberta is introducing new regulations for renewable energy projects aimed at protecting agriculture land and viewscapes. Among the rules that come into effect on March 1 for new projects is a 35 km buffer zone around what the province calls “pristine viewscapes,” where wind farms will not be permitted.

“There is no universal definition for that, our government will continue to work on policy with other ministries, particularly environment and protected areas and forestry and parks,” said minister of affordability and utilities Nathan Neudorf. “Right now it is generally accepted that in our prairies, if we look to the west, our foothills and the majestic Rocky Mountains are fairly significant in that and those park boundaries will be the beginning points of that conversation.”

The Alberta Utilities Commission will take an “agriculture first” approach when looking at new projects and renewable projects will not be permitted on Class 1 and 2 lands unless livestock and crops can coexist on the land.

Developers will be responsible for reclamation costs via a bond or security — this will either be provided directly to the Alberta government or may be negotiated with landowners.

Part of the changes announced on Feb. 28 include consultation requirements. Municipalities will have a right to participate in AUC hearings and request cost recovery for participating.

The NDP’s energy and climate critic, Nagwan Al-Guneid, said the moratorium on new project approval that is set to end tomorrow caused major harm to the province’s economy and this furthers the harm.

“It added new red tape, investor uncertainty and impacted Alberta’s reputation as an investment destination, while undermining the strength of the renewables sector and the creation of thousands of new jobs, potentially forever,” she said. “Now, the UCP is adding more red tape and uncertainty and banning renewable energy projects in some areas of the province. The government is now telling landowners what they can and cannot do with their property and limiting farmers from making extra revenue.”

The Alberta Wilderness Association also criticized the new policy for singling out renewable energy projects.

“Until last August, renewable energy was booming in Alberta, with over three-quarters of Canada’s new renewable energy development occurring in the province. The moratorium on renewables, applied suddenly and without consultation, hindered this growth,” The organization said in a news release responding to the provincial announcement. “There is a need for consistent regulation within the energy sector. Renewable energy should not be developed in sensitive ecosystems, or in areas with high biodiversity. However, these restrictions must be applied fairly across all sectors, including the oil and gas industry.”

When asked if he fears these changes could drive investment away from the province, Neudorf said he believes a commitment to protecting agriculture land provides certainty to investors.

“If they make other investment decisions, that is up to them and their investors,” he said.