Gilbert Paterson Middle School’s Mahaliah Peddle has been selected as the Lethbridge School Division’s 2023/2024 Edwin Parr Award nominee for outstanding first-year teachers.

Peddle teaches Grade 6/7 French and was an educational assistant prior to completing a Bachelor of Education in Modern Languages (French/Spanish) at the U of L. Peddle was also the assistant coach for club volleyball at Gilbert Paterson.

“I am honoured and grateful to be nominated for this award,” says Peddle. “Seeing my students try new things, learn and grow as individuals are some of the biggest joys of teaching. I am also grateful to be a part of the amazing school community at Gilbert Paterson. My colleagues are incredibly supportive and encouraging and have helped me in countless ways to become the teacher I am today.”

The administration team at Gilbert Paterson adds Peddle’s dedication to the school community can be seen on a daily basis.

“School administrators are thrilled to extend heartfelt congratulations to Mahaliah on being the Edwin Parr nominee for our Division. Her exceptional dedication, passion and commitment to our French Immersion program has not gone unnoticed, and this recognition is truly well deserved. Having had the privilege of witnessing her teaching firsthand, we have been impressed by her innovative approaches, genuine care for your students and unwavering dedication to their educational success.”