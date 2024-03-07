Lethbridge is home to many scribes, storytellers and wordsmiths.

On Mar. 23, the Lethbridge Public Library hosts a Local Authors Fair. Scheduled events include a book fair and southern Alberta author talks presenting writing-related topics.

Some of the authors featured at the event include David Walker, Charlie Kirby, Mandy Michelle, Jean Greene, Tina Craig, Brit Stanford and Jean McCarthy.

Johnathan Jarvie, one of the Adult Services librarians, was contacted by a local author who asked if an event could be held at the library to showcase local authors. “It fits right in with our Lethbridge indie section, which is a collection of local, small press and self-published authors.”

Some of these writers, Jarvie explains, don’t get much attention and traditionally are not included in library collections because they’re not affiliated with larger publishing houses. “The author that contacted me wanted to inspire people to take up writing. We have events around the city for writers, but nothing for people just starting out.”

“The hope was to get people interested in writing and do some presentations and talking to local authors to get a sense of how to start writing,” says Jarvie.

Jarvie adds currently there are 16 authors with six presenting short 20-minute talks for the public. “Everybody will have a table, so they can chat one-on-one with people that come into the event, as well as sell their books.”

According to Jarvie, the library wants to be a part of the local community and aspires to be a community hub. “We think it’s important to give these people an opportunity they might not otherwise have and to get their names out and to spread literacy around the community.”

The Local Authors Fair runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Main Branch.