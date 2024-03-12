On Friday, the Helen Schuler Nature Centre celebrates the change of seasons at Spring Nature Fest.

This annual family festival will offer opportunities to enjoy the sights and sounds of Lethbridge’s river valley. The community event will feature interactive activities by the Family Centre, Lethbridge College’s Early Childhood Education Program, the Oldman Watershed Council and the Southern Alberta Art Gallery.

Spring Nature Fest offers a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, including geocaching, scavenger hunts, building challenges, arts and crafts and a loose parts playground.

“Everyone is excited to see the arrival of spring,” says Jessica Deacon-Rogers from the Helen Schuler Nature Centre.

Spring Nature Fest, Deacon-Rogers adds, provides a great opportunity for families to come together to appreciate the subtle changes on the landscape, “and the clear signs spring is well underway.”

The free event runs from 1-5 p.m. Participants are encouraged to walk, bike or carpool with friends.