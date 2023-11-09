With Remembrance Day on Saturday, the City of Lethbridge and other local areas are releasing information on services, as well as any changes to municipal services.

There will be two Remembrance Day services. The 2023 Remembrance Day Parade and Service will be hosted by the General Stewart Branch #4 of the Royal Canadian Legion and will take place at the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre. Doors will open at 9 a.m., with seating to be completed by 10:30 a.m. and the service starting at 10:45 a.m.

The second service will be outside at the Cenotaph in front of the Yates Memorial Theatre beginning at 10:45 a.m. There will also be a scheduled fly-by from a Harvard aircraft. This year, the city says there will be more speakers so attendees can hear better.

When it comes to service changes, City Hall will be closed on Monday, Nov. 13 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, this will be the same for the Lethbridge 311 office, however, residents can still use the 24/7 self-service site as well as the 24-hr trouble line.

Lethbridge Transit will operate on a holiday schedule on Saturday and have regular hours on Monday. Access-A-Ride booking and customer service will be closed on Saturday, but service hours will be unchanged.

The Waste and Recycling Centre will be closed on Saturday but will be open on Monday, while yard waste sites will be open both days.

The Galt Museum and Archives will be open on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Monday, while the Helen Schuler Nature Centre will be closed both Saturday and Monday. The library will be closed Saturday and open on Monday.

Other local Remembrance Day services include Taber’s at the community centre starting at 10:30 a.m., Coaldale at the Jennie Emery Elementary School gymnasium at 10:30 a.m., and Coalhurst at the community centre at 10:30 a.m.