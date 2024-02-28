Freshwater aquariums are an ever-expanding hobby and are a lot of fun to have in your home!

The general rule is, that the larger the tank, the easier it is to maintain!

This is because smaller tanks require more frequent cleaning.

Using a gravel cleaner is the most efficient way to keep the tank clean .

If your tank experiences an ammonia spike, it might be quite drastic in a smaller tank and much more diluted, with minimal effect in a larger aquarium.

The rule of thumb is an inch of fish per gallon of water and to add fish gradually. For the first 4-6 weeks, when an aquarium is new it’s important to only add some of the hardiest fish.

Once fish are added to the tank, it will go through a nitrogen cycle.

This happens until a good level of beneficial bacteria develop.

This good bacteria feeds on the waste the fish produce and will help keep the tank clean.

Cycle, which is bottled bacteria is crucial and this beneficial bacteria is the backbone of every healthy aquarium.

This is extremely vital to use with your new tank, when fish are added and when water changes are done.

Adding an ammonia remover cartridge to your filter is also helpful.

